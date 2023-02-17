Jaywick Sands Community Forum received the cash from the National Lottery Community Fund.

This cash injection follows an initial £31,000 boost, some of which has been left over due to the pandemic.

Brad Thompson, chairman of the forum, said: “Thank you to the National Lottery for giving us this opportunity as it will help Jaywick residents and make a difference in the community.

“The money will go towards helping the several groups we collaborate with to aid their activities.

“We will support winter warmers and slow cooker events, easter projects, summer barbecues, Christmas grottos, hampers and more.

“The forum will also be going into schools to organise fun days such as coach trips down to farms and school discos for the children.”

Jaywick Sands Community Forum has been awarded the greatest share from the fund of any group in Essex across the pandemic period.

In addition to the fun activities it will support, the funds will also aid women’s health and children’s poverty events as well as training in first aid, hygiene and DBS checks for volunteers.

For more information on the forum’s work in Jaywick, visit bit.ly/3Kclur2.