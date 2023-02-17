These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, February 17 to Sunday, February 19.

There will be several closures on the A12 in Essex this weekend (PA) (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, February 17 in Essex?





A12

At Junction 25 on the Southbound way, there will be an entry slip road closure as part of construction/improvement works between 9 pm and 5 am.

Additionally, at the same time but on the Northbound way there will be a carriageway closure as part of reconstruction/renewal works.

Meanwhile, in both directions from Colchester to Copdock Interchange, there will be a carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repairs at the same time.

Finally, also from 9 pm to 5 am, there will be a carriageway closure on the Southbound way between Junction 20B and Junction 19.

Dartford Crossing

The Northbound crossing on the East tunnel will be shut for maintenance works from 11 pm to 5.30 am.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way between Junction 25 and 26 there will be carriageway closure and entry slip road closure for tunnel inspection works from 11 pm to 6 am.

There will be limited closures on the M25 over the weekend (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, February 18 in Essex?

A12

Like on Friday there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 20B and Junction 19 on the Southbound way between 9 pm and 5 am.

Dartford Crossing

On the A282 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure on the QEII Bridge for structural works between 8 pm and 10 am.

M25

On the M25 Clockwise way at Junction 31, there will be an entry slip road closure for Bridge structure works from 8 pm to 10 am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, February 19 in Essex?





A12

There are no A12 Essex Junction closures listed for this day.

Dartford Crossing

On the A282 Northbound Junction 1A to Junction 31 the East tunnel will be shut for maintenance works from 10 pm to 5 am.

M25

No closures are listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.