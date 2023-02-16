Andrew Dickinson was on a post-Christmas jog when he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Andrew’s heart stopped beating, and only the rapid intervention of paramedics and police officers prevented it ending in tragedy.

Andrew, 63, and his wife, Margaret, had travelled to Essex on December 29 from their home in Ossett, West Yorkshire, to visit their daughter Amber and grandchildren.

The following day, keen runners Andrew and Amber headed out for some exercise in Harlow.

Andrew had complained of tightness in his chest in the previous days but put this down to a pilates strain.

They’d passed the halfway mark of their run, and when Andrew’s pain intensified.

Amber ran home to get her car and returned to find her dad collapsed on the street and not breathing.

She called 999 and gave Andrew CPR for more than five minutes.

Andrew's heart restarted thanks to the paramedic's fast response, five shocks from the defibrillator, and an injection of drugs.

He spent eleven days in Basildon Hospital and is now on the road to recovery.

Andrew, Margaret and Amber came to Harlow Police Station for an emotional reunion with the officers and paramedics at the scene.

Andrew said: "The last thing I remember is fastening up my running shoes and, three days later, waking up in the hospital.

"It’s fantastic to get the opportunity to say thank you.

"The very first thing I wanted to do was shake the hands of the people who saved my life; It’s the very least I can do."

Amber said: "There are so many people who were so kind to me on the day.

"It’s nice to meet them and have a clearer memory about what they look like and how it affected them.

"It’s not just a job to them – they care."