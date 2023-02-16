Tendring Council is offering the grants of between £200 and £1,000 to existing sports clubs and groups – or those wishing to start a new group – in a bid to help drive healthier living in the area.

The project is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Alex Porter, the council’s cabinet member for leisure, said: “Building upon the success of the Sport England Local Delivery Pilot here in Tendring, we’re keen to encourage more people into healthy lifestyles, as it’s something which is good for your wellbeing and reduces pressure on things like GP surgeries.

“We hope these grants will allow clubs and groups to expand and welcome in new people, whether that’s through buying more equipment or perhaps operating on additional nights of the week, for example.

“So, if you’re part of a group or club and think you could benefit, apply now.”

To be eligible grants must be intended to widen participation, and groups must be not-for-profit and located within Tendring.

The first round of applications closes on March 5. Go to tendringdc.gov.uk/leisure/spf-grants.