The event will take place at Great Bentley Village Hall and organisers have asked for raffle prize donations, new items for stalls and cakes for the refreshments section.

All money raised at the coffee morning will go to Clacton Rotary Club to buy Shelterboxes for earthquake victims.

Shelterboxes contain a heavy-duty tent and essential tools like thermal blankets, cooking utensils, solar lights and a water purification unit.

The coffee morning will take place on Saturday, February 25, between 10am and noon.