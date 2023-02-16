A FUNDRAISING coffee morning is set to take place in a bid to help those suffering after the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.
The event will take place at Great Bentley Village Hall and organisers have asked for raffle prize donations, new items for stalls and cakes for the refreshments section.
All money raised at the coffee morning will go to Clacton Rotary Club to buy Shelterboxes for earthquake victims.
Shelterboxes contain a heavy-duty tent and essential tools like thermal blankets, cooking utensils, solar lights and a water purification unit.
The coffee morning will take place on Saturday, February 25, between 10am and noon.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here