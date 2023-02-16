Clacton Concert Orchestra visited 4YOUth Brightlingsea, a charity that helps young people work on their social skills and reach their potential.

At the end of the charity’s music lesson on Saturday, February 11, the orchestra joined in to teach youngsters about different instruments.

A spokesman for 4YOUth Brightlingsea said: “We would like to say a big thank you to Hannah and Ben from Clacton Concert Orchestra for their time and their donation which is very much appreciated.

“They came to meet our members and give them the opportunity to try several musical instruments.

“A donation was also made to our club which will enable us to add an extra lesson to those we have already booked.”

The youth group in Brightlingsea meets every Saturday to give youngsters the chance to play instruments and perform as part of a band.

Clacton Concert Orchestra recently performed at St James Church and wanted to donate to a charity.

Hannah Speck, chair of the orchestra, said: “There are very limited opportunities for children these days to gain hands-on experience of instruments so it is really important such groups exist and get support.”