Oakfield Wood was created 25 years ago to provide one of the country’s first alternative and natural green burial sites.

Campaigners now hope to create a community visitor centre at the site to accommodate the growing number of visitors and burials, and to provide essential amenities, refreshments and facilities for the community.

It would be named after world-renowned musician Wilko Johnson, lead singer and guitarist of Dr Feelgood, and Game of Thrones actor, who was laid to rest by his family in Oakfield Wood in November.

A spokesman said: “The woodland will forever be managed by the Essex Wildlife Trust to protect this beautiful resting place.

“Over 3,000 people have been laid to rest at the site and this has led to the need for a permanent visitor centre to support those visiting their loved ones.

“The visitor centre will also provide the necessary amenities and shelter to all those visiting both the Woodland of Remembrance and the incredible wildlife and birdlife within this beautiful site.

“After close consultation with his family, Oakfield Wood Trust propose to name the visitor centre after him.

“Wilko’s passion and love of the Essex countryside were well known, and therefore, it will be a fitting tribute to continue his legacy in this small corner of the Essex countryside.”

Oakfield Wood already has planning permission for the purpose-built visitor centre and a chapel of rest.

The spokesman added: “This will come at a vast cost to build and, like the burial site itself, will be gifted to the Essex Wildlife Trust in time.

“To enable this project, a non-profit organisation called Oakfield Wood Trust has been established and will rely on donations to create this stunning and valuable local amenity.

“Oakfield Wood green burials is now seeking help to make the vision come true and are seeking donations to help pay for the £900,000 construction costs.”

To donate towards the scheme, go to wilkojohnsonvisitorcentre.com.