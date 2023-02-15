Silver Cloud HR, in Wrabness Road, is a top workplace for wellbeing according to Great Place to Work, an authority on workplace culture.

The firm said its people-first approach and emphasis on flexibility, employee wellbeing and culture are just some of the reasons why its employees believe it’s a great place to work.

Founded in 2009 by Helen Armstrong, Silver Cloud was created to be completely homebased, allowing employees the option to work where and when they liked, removing all barriers for those with caring responsibilities or disabilities.

The company has grown to a team of more than 50 spread across the globe, working with FTSE 250 clients.

Benedict Gautrey, managing director of Great Place to Work UK, said: ““At the heart of every organisation are its people.

“We know when employees feel genuinely contented and at ease within their roles, they are much more engaged and productive.

“Now in our second year of the UK's Best Workplaces for Wellbeing list, we’re once again able to showcase the leading organisations providing cultures conducive to outstanding psychological, physical and social wellbeing.

“A huge congratulations to Silver Cloud for making this prestigious list.”