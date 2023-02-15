Officers are carrying out reassurance patrols alongside council officers in Chelmsford following the death of 16 year-old Andy Wood on Sunday (February 12).

The youngster was found injured close to green space off Waterson Vale at around 11.30pm and, sadly, later died.

His family have described him as a “a kind and loving young man” who “touched the lives of countless people”.

An 18 year-old man arrested on suspicion of his murder remains in custody.

READ MORE: Long delays on M25 in Essex and surrounding roads amid traffic signal failure

Essex Police believe this was an isolated and targeted incident and have been carrying out high visibility patrols in the area and speaking to residents to provide reassurance to the community.

Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby, head of major crime, said: “My thoughts, and those of everyone at Essex Police, are with Andy’s family at this unbelievably difficult time.

“Our investigation is progressing well and we are continuing to question an 18 year-old man on suspicion of Andy’s murder.

“I know this incident has caused concern in the community and we have carried out additional high visibility patrols in the area alongside our colleagues from Chelmsford City Council.

“If you have any concerns or information about what happened please come and speak to one of our officers.”

A Major Incident Public Portal has been set up, meaning the public can submit information online, directly to the investigation team.

It can be accessed here: mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020123Q43-PO1.

Anyone with any information, CCTV, doorbell footage, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, is asked to get in contact with police.

Alternatively call police on 101. In an emergency always call 999.

To make an anonymous report, contact independent charity Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

Quote incident 1321 of 12 February when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.