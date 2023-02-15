On arrival in Clacton yesterday, February 15, crews confirmed that the fire was within the kitchen as smoke and fire had also begun spreading further throughout the premises.

The fire was extinguished by 9.28pm and it is believed it was caused after a build-up of fat and grease in the extractor fan ignited.

John-Paul Charters, crew manager at Clacton Fire Station, said: “Crews did a great job to get the fire under control as quickly as possible - given there were quite a few neighbouring properties including a residential property above the restaurant, it was important we stopped this spreading quickly.

“Unfortunately, these types of fire are more common than you think.

“Fat and grease can easily build-up in your oven and cooking areas at home, not just in restaurants like this.

“Please, keep your cooking areas clear of any build-ups by cleaning them as regularly as you can - it isn't worth the risk.”

The restaurant suffered significant damage to its kitchen area but thankfully no-one was harmed.

Crews reiterated this incident as demonstrating the value of smoke alarms in ensuring residents are safe from fire hazards.

To get a smoke alarm fitted for free call 0300 303 0088 or visit bit.ly/3I34Wix.