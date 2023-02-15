Tendring Council agreed plans to increase its council tax demand for an average home by three per cent to £188.11 in 2023/4 – an increase of £5.47 on 2022/3 – on Tuesday night.

The figure is in addition to levies set by County Hall and the police and fire commissioner.

Tendring’s Council’s total general fund budget for the next year is £14.1million, with an additional £827,000 capital programme.

The council agreed not to allocate £1.2million of New Homes Bonus to any budget, so that it remains available for the new administration for the local elections in May to support corporate priorities.

Carlo Guglielmi, cabinet member for corporate finance and governance, said the council had agreed a sensible budget.

“Due to our long-term careful fiscal policy, we are well-placed to handle the economic shocks which have come this year,” he said.

“However, while we have been able to cover a small deficit next year using reserves and by re-focusing some existing budgets, it is important to note that the challenging financial situation does not just go away, and the administration will face some difficult decisions looking to the next few years ahead.”

He added: “It was pleasing that the budget was agreed by a majority of councillors, who all recognised that we must be prudent and do what is right for our residents.”

An additional £600,000 has been set aside to cover increased energy costs within the council budget.

The council also approved the Housing Revenue Account budget, which included committing £3.25million to redevelop the Honeycroft site, in Lawford, as a new sheltered housing scheme, and £800,000 for redevelopment of Spendells, in Walton, to provide temporary accommodation for those in need in the district.

Harwich Labour councillor Ivan Henderson said: “The blame for these tax increases clearly lays with the Conservative Government.

“Over the last 12 years of austerity, they have ripped the guts out of local government.

“It’s taken around £11million from the council and its residents by cutting the revenue support grant.”