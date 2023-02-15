Alresford Primary School held its crazy hair and non-uniform day on Friday, February 3, as the event was run by the school’s parent teacher association.

On the day, the school asked for a £1 donation or a bottle to contribute to the school’s summer tombola.

Creative - The hairstyles came in all shapes and sizes (Image: Alresford PTA)

A spokesman for the school’s parent teacher association said: “This is the first crazy hair day for most of our children and they have been discussing what they are going to do with their hair and getting excited to see each other’s crazy hair.

“We have been so pleased with the success and excitement from this Crazy hair day and hope to do another later this year.”

Artistic - Pupils used several colours on the day (Image: Alresford PTA)

The school has exciting events planned for the year and its biggest event will be the mega fun inflatable day in May.

It will be the first inflatable day the parent teacher association has hosted and it hopes other children from schools will attend.

Adorable - A set of pigtails on display (Image: Alresford PTA)

The parent teacher association thanked its donors and emphasised without their support, these events would not be possible.

The spokesman added: “PTA’s play an important role in helping fund resources that otherwise the school would struggle to afford.

Colourful - A group of friends show off their hair-dos (Image: Alresford PTA)

“For example the PTA have recently brought software that the children are now able to use as part of their Design and Technology lessons.

“Along with reading sofas, geography books, history artefact boxes, reading books, games, and tools for gardening club.”

Cute - More pigtails on display during crazy hair day (Image: Alresford PTA)

Alresford parent teacher association is welcoming new members regardless of the time they have available.

The spokesman said: “We are very grateful for the support from parents, teachers, volunteers and the community to help make the fundraising happen.

Stylish - Pupils donned their most interesting hairstyles (Image: Alresford PTA)

“Along with a big thank you to the children who had such enthusiasm on our first crazy hair day.”

The mega fun and inflatable day will take place on Thursday, May 25, between 3.30pm and 5.30pm on the school field.

Smile - A group of classmates with colourful hairstyles (Image: Alresford PTA)

For more information visit bit.ly/3YMf6uN.