Below is a list of train stations across Essex that have closed throughout the years.

From Ardleigh to Jaywick Sands, do you remember any of these stations?

Kelvedon Low Level Railway Station

This station was the western terminus of the Kelvedon and Tollesbury Light Railway company.

There was a single terminal platform on the south eastern side of the Great Eastern Main Line and a steep connecting line to the main line.

A footpath linked the low level station to the main Kelvedon railway station.

The Kelvedon Low Level Railway Station opened in 1904 and closed in 1951.

Ardleigh Railway Station

Eastern Union Railway opened this station before it was absorbed by the Great Eastern Railway.

It joined the London and North Eastern Railway during the grouping of 1923.

The line then passed on to the Eastern Region of British Railways on nationalisation in 1948.

Classic - Ardleigh Station in 1991 (Image: Ben Brooksbank/Creative Commons Licence)

There were sidings on both the down and up side at the London end of the station.

The up side included good sheds and handled horticultural and seed traffics until the goods service was closed on December 7, 1864.

Ardleigh Railway Station was closed for passenger traffic by the British Railways Board on November 6, 1967.

Jaywick Sands Railway Station

This station was the lower terminus of the 18-inch gauge Jaywick Miniature Railway and opened in 1936.

Jaywick sands had a single wood platform which was provided with a bench, palisade fencing and electric lamps.

The station also had a small ticket office, though most tickets were sold on trains.

Its original route was closed in 1939 but in 1949, the lower half of Jaywick Miniature Railway was briefly reopened for the summer.

Maldon East and Heybridge Railway Station

The town of Maldon was served by this station as it opened in 1848 by the Maldon, Witham and Braintree Railway.

It was a terminus station located at the end of two branches from Witham and Woodham Ferrers.

The station had a goods shed and a two-road engine with a turntable situated adjacent to it.

It closed to passenger services in 1964 as part of the Beeching closures.

Brightlingsea Railway Station

Brightlingsea railway station was on the single track branch line of the Wivenhoe and Brightlingsea Railway which opened in 1866.

It was located on the southern side of Lower Park Road where the town’s community centre now sits.

Closed - Brightlingsea Station closed in 1964 (Image: Lamberhurst/Creative Commons Licence)

The station was host to a camping coach from 1936 to 1939 and was temporary closed in February 1953 following the great flood before reopening in December.

It was closed permanently in 1964.

For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here.

Other stations which have closed: