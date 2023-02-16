Channel 4’s Worst House on The Street follows people as they embark on a house renovation.

Those participating will receive professional help and advice from the show’s property experts, sibling duo Stuart and Scarlette Douglas.

A spokeswoman for the show said: “Stuart and Scarlette will provide tips on the best way to renovate, style and add value to the home that they are doing up.

“With more than 70 per cent of renovations going over time and budget, Scarlett and Stuart will use every trick in their book to help families and make their money go further.

“At the end of the project, they’ll reveal how much their innovative and thrifty changes have increased the value of the property.”

The show’s producers are currently looking for participants that have either just purchased their home or are close to completing a purchase, and are about to begin their renovation process.

The renovation process must be completed within the show’s filming timeframe of March 2023 to May or June 2023.

To apply email propertyrenovation@southshore.uk or visit bit.ly/3HXrn96.