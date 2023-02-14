The ribbon at the new St Helena shop in Old Road was cut by clinical nurse specialists Abi Harris and Nicky Holland.

The pair are part of the Hospice in the Home team, which visits patients across Clacton and Jaywick.

Abi said: “We’re delighted to open our new Clacton shop in the heart of the area where we visit patients in their homes and support their loved ones at a difficult time.

“There are so many things I love about being a hospice nurse including seeing the generosity of our community as they buy from our shops, donate items for sale and volunteer their time to support us.”

The shop, which opened its doors on Tuesday, stocks clothes, shoes, accessories and general items kindly donated by the community.

The charity already has a popular shop in Station Road, Clacton, and a clearance shop in North Road, Great Clacton.

Ian Daniels, head of retail at St Helena Hospice, said: “We have always received amazing support from the people of Clacton, so we’re thrilled to be able to give them another shop in a different part of the town.”

“Last financial year more than £4,000,000 was raised to support patients and families facing incurable illness and bereavement, through people buying items from our shops across north east Essex and shopping online via eBay, Amazon and Depop.”

The new shop will be open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm and is closed on Sundays.

St Helena Hospice is calling for people to volunteer in the new shop.

Wendy Marcon, volunteer services manager, said: “Volunteering in one of our shops is a great opportunity for people to make new friends and develop their skills while supporting St Helena Hospice.

“We would love to hear from people interested in volunteering regularly for a few hours in the new shop or any of our 21 shops across north-east Essex.

“Our shops raise a huge income to help us support people living with incurable illness and bereavement and we couldn’t do it without the help of our amazing volunteers.”

To find out about volunteering in a St Helena Hospice shop email volunteer@sthelena.org.uk, call 01206 931 466 for details or visit sthelena.org.uk/volunteer.