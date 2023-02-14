Tendring Council is using the site of the former Starlings garage and Queens Head Hotel, which burned down a number of years ago, to create a new public space.

The plans include a 51-space car park, public toilets, and landscaping.

The design will allow the site to be used as an event space, providing capacity in the town centre for one-off events such as a Christmas market or travelling fair.

A topping-out ceremony – celebrating reaching the highest point of construction – has taken place at the toilet block.

Mary Newton, Tendring Council’s cabinet member for business and economic growth, said it was pleasing to see the project coming along.

“This is an important project for Dovercourt, turning an eyesore site into something the town can use, and most importantly, be proud of,” she said.

“The toilets, car park and event space will all be assets for the local community, and for visitors to the town, and I am delighted we have reached this milestone.

“I can’t wait to see the project finished.”

Some of the funding for the Starlings project comes from the council’s allocation from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.

Gipping Construction is carrying out the works, which were scheduled for completion last year.

“Due to unforeseen issues with ground contamination, construction had to be delayed and the scheme is now expected to be completed in late Spring.

The council purchased the Starlings site at the end of 2020 after complex negotiations and cleared the site.

The car park will replace the adjacent Milton Road car park, with separate work being carried out to establish the best use for that site.

Harwich Labour councillor Ivan Henderson said: “This was originally an idea put forward by myself and Harwich councillors.

“It’s been a long time coming, but we have worked to protect the budget in the meantime to make sure the project is finished.

“We will be working with the town centre manager to make the most of the events space.”