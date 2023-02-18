Charlie Webster, 35, is alleged to have carried out an assault and made threats with a Stanley knife aboard a train in December 2020.

He is also accused of trying to rob the complainant of his bicycle.

Appearing at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on February 1, he faced charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, attempted robbery, and making threats with a knife.

Webster, of Burrs Road, Clacton, did not enter pleas to the charges.

The case was sent to Chelmsford Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on March 1.

Webster was released on bail, with a single condition to live and sleep at his address.