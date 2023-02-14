Clacton Pier and the town’s carnival organisers are getting together for the third year in succession to put on the popular fun night event.

It is planned to include free live musical entertainment outside the pier's Boardwalk Bar and Grill, face painting, children’s characters and superheroes as well as a heavily discounted £10 one-off ride wristband.

The pier fun night event will take place on Friday, August 11, between 6pm and 9pm and will form part of Clacton Carnival Association’s week-long programme of events, which also includes the popular Clacton Carnival Street Procession on Saturday, August 12, starting at 6pm.

The pier makes a donation from the fun night to boost the association’s coffers, from which money is handed out to support local groups and organisations.

Clacton Pier director Billy Ball said that the idea to run the event came about in 2021 when the carnival procession had to be cancelled for the second year running due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It was a big blow for the organisers and we wanted to do something to help their fundraising efforts as they do so much for the town’s summer celebrations,” said Mr Ball.

“The fun evening started as a trial but now seems to have become an annual event and has proved very popular with residents and visitors.

“It does create a real carnival atmosphere on the pier with families flocking to the attraction to make the most of what’s on offer.”

Paul Townend, chairman of the Clacton Carnival Association, said the committee was delighted to hear the collaboration would continue this summer.

“The pier contacted us to ask if we wanted them to stage the fun night and we were thrilled they still wanted to be involved,” he said.

“It is a valuable addition to our programme and has worked really well over the past two years."

The theme of the 2023 carnival procession is holidays, festivals and celebrations.