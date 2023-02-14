Fears were raised the Frinton Community Association-run centre at Soken House in the Triangle Shopping Centre would be forced to close its doors last February.

The centre was hard hit by Covid-related lockdowns and restrictions and membership was down by almost 50 per cent despite annual running costs approaching £100,000.

The club was saved thanks to a last-gasp appeal by the management team to members past and present to help save it from closure.

Centre manager Alex Hunt said the association has become an “outstanding operational and financial success”.

He said: “Thanks to a wealth of business expertise and management experience within the management team, the financial difficulties that threatened to close the centre a little more than a year ago, has resulted in a resounding success story.

“With the introduction of new business systems and technology, and a fresh approach to the centre’s programme of events, 2022 ended with an operating surplus and a healthy bank balance.

“Consequently, this much-loved charity, which has been operating as a community centre since 1977, is now looking forward to a very bright future much to the delight of its long standing and loyal members.”

He said that during the course of 2022, it also become a local hub for services such as Citizens Advice Bureau, Christians Against Poverty, Diabetics Support Group and Weightwatchers.

He added: “The management team has also been successful in applying for grants which total in excess of £25,000 which will be used to finance a range of refurbishments and upgrades within the building.

“This year promises to be a very exciting year with the introduction of youth-based events and activities planned in partnership with a panel of local youth support and sports organisations led by our local Essex Police Community Officer now meeting regularly at Soken House.”

The venue will soon be adding film shows, bingo and music events for 11 to 16 year olds to its programme of activities and there are plans to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III in May.

For more information, go to frintonca.co.uk.