Get money off shopping at M&S, Argos, Sainsbury’s, Costa Coffee and Starbucks by signing up for a digital subscription to the Clacton Gazette.
Not only will you get unlimited access to exclusive news, sports and features but as a subscriber you will become part of our reader rewards scheme - saving you money on your shopping and leisure activities.
You will be able to get offers from travel agents and discounts at your favourite cinemas and restaurants.
And with an ad light experience, your browsing will be easier giving you extra time to check out our free online puzzle section.
Sign up to a subscription from as little as £1 a week here.
Under our reader rewards you can get discounts or cashback on purchases or vouchers from hundreds of participating brands.
Brands involved include:
How do I access Reader Rewards?
Current Digital Subscribers
- Go to www.newsquestrewards.co.uk
- Click on Register
- Simply register using the same email address that you used to buy your subscription on this site
Home Delivery Subscribers
- Go to www.newsquestrewards.co.uk
- Click on Register
- Provide the information asked for - this will include your subscription Unique Registration Number (URN). You can find this on any communications we have sent you about your subscription
*Terms and conditions apply. Subscription auto-renews unless cancelled. Monthly subscription will be charged at £4.99 per month. Annual digital subscription will be charged at £52 per year. All subscriptions can be cancelled and refunded within 14 days of purchase. Newsquest Media Group reserves the right to change or remove the offer at any time. Please see www.newsquest.co.uk/digital-subscription-terms-and-conditions for full details. Please see our Terms & Conditions for full details.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here