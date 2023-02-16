The Essex Skipper in Rochford Way, Frinton, is set to relaunch as a Greene King Hive Pub following the overhaul.

It will open with a new garden area, which will include beach huts, a big TV for sports fans in the garden, a new and improved restaurant and barside, along with a pool table, darts and an ultra max fruit machine.

New Look - Proposed artwork of the Essex Skipper in Frinton (Image: Greene King Pubs/Essex Skipper)

Louise Cuckow, new landlady of the pub, expressed her excitement in launching the pub and outlined her plans for the future.

She said: “We’re a family business and have run pubs before in Suffolk.

“We saw this pub come up and wanted to come into a new area, heard it was a bit run down and was missed by the community.

“Our goal is to come and make the Essex Skipper a better place and a more upmarket attraction for our patrons.”

Louise will run the pub in partnership with the Green King as a Hive Pub franchisee.

A spokesman for the Greene King said: “Hive Pubs are of great-value, provide a good quality food offer and excellent drinks range.

“They are a buzz of activity, where something is always happening from live sport and quizzes to music gigs.”

The Essex Skipper will run these events as it intends on hosting live music offerings, unisex darts events, quiz nights and pool nights.

It will also serve the community as Louise has announced the pub will act as a community hub for a couple hours weekly providing free tea, coffee and cake for residents.

Louise is especially excited by the demand for the pub.

She added: “When I put out an application for a job at the pub I had more than 170 applicants reach out to me.

“I wasn’t expecting that kind of response and was a little overwhelmed by the reaction to be honest.”

The Essex Skipper had have a soft launch for families and friends on Wednesday, February 15, before fully reopening on today.