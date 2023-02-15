Walton Pier has unveiled its new Vertigo climbing walls and attendees got to enjoy the attraction for the first time on Saturday, February 11.

The Vertigo climbing walls have opened to anyone aged four and above as long as participants are comfortable with a harness.

A spokesman for the pier said: “Parents are to be present at all times, but do not have to climb, unless you want to show the youngsters how it’s done, as you adults can also climb.

“Take note that you must arrive 20 minutes before your session for a full safety briefing otherwise you will not be permitted to climb.”

Challenge - A brave youngster takes on the climbing walls in Walton Pier. (Image: Walton Pier)

Walton Pier will be open everyday during half term from 10.30am.

The spokesman added: “If you are looking for something to do, come down and see us.

“We have plenty of things to keep the whole family busy and food to suit everyone’s taste.

“From our delicious fish and chips to deserts no one could resist.”

For more information on the Vertigo climbing walls and other attractions available at Walton Pier visit waltonpier.co.uk/.