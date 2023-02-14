Members of the North Essex Veterans Support Group will take part in the Great Tommy Sleep Out to raise money for the Royal British Legion.

The sleep out is a fundraising challenge designed to support the more than 6,000 veterans experiencing homelessness in the UK.

Fundraising will take place throughout March and the North Essex Veterans Support Group will be sleeping out on Saturday, March 11.

For more information and to donate visit bit.ly/3XqffTM.