On the morning of Friday, February 10, off duty officers PC Miles and PC Parker from Clacton Police Station were made aware of a seal trapped behind the rock break on the seafront.

After contacting the British Divers Marine Life Rescue they waited for help whilst keeping the seal from disappearing further into the rocks.

Concerned - PC Miles and PC Parker checking on the seal. Picture: Essex Police (Image: Essex Police)

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “The seal was trapped, distressed and had suffered some small cuts to its flippers and chin.

“On the arrival of the marine life rescue volunteers, they and the officers managed to get the seal to safety.

Stuck - The officers helped the seal as it was trapped in the rock. Picture: Essex Police (Image: Essex Police)

“When it was safe, the seal was taken to calmer waters to be reunited with its friends.

“PC Miles and PC Parker would like to thank the members of the public who supported them during the rescue, great teamwork.”

Stabilised - The seal was secured after its rescue. Picture: Essex Police (Image: Essex Police)

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue is always looking for volunteers as well as donations for valuable equipment.

For more information on how to volunteer and to donate to the charity visit bdmlr.org.uk/.