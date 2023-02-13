Chief Petty Officer Graham ‘Sid’ Street, died aged 58 last year after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2017.

Originally from Little Clacton, but living in Portsmouth, Graham passed away before he could collect his Gold Valedictory Certificate, awarded for hard work and dedication to the Royal Navy throughout his 35 years of service.

In his day job, Graham was an underwater warfare specialist, but his love of rugby, and support to the Royal Navy Rugby Union, played a huge part in his life and career.

He devoted much of his spare time to raising money for various charities, including Rugby Against Cancer.

Graham didn’t let his diagnosis get in the way of his dedication and raised over £250,000 in 2020 for Charlie’s Beach Hut, a charity that provides children experiencing life-limiting illnesses with the opportunity to enjoy a holiday with their family.

For his efforts, Graham received the British Empire Medal.

Graham, who joined the Navy in 1987, earned nine service medals throughout his naval career, including the Meritorious Service Medal.

As well as contribution to the front row of the Royal Navy Rugby Union as a player and coach, he also ran in the legendary Field Gun run for Portsmouth.

Major Steve Cox, is in charge of the Hasler rehabilitation centre at HMS Drake, where Graham spent his final serving months.

He said Graham was an inspiration and role model to so many in the Navy and was a huge character with a passion for coaching others, whether that be on the rugby field or inspiring new generations of sailors at HMS Collingwood.

“Throughout his battle with cancer, he demonstrated fortitude and immense resilience in abundance, never allowing his trademark sense of humour and wit to wane” said Major Cox.

The Street family collected the Gold Valedictory Certificate on behalf of Graham on Thursday.

Major Cox added that the day filled with emotion and pride for a truly inspirational man.