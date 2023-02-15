People from several organisations and individuals from throughout the district received their accolades at the ceremony held in Clacton’s Princes Theatre on Thursday, February 9.

The annual event, now its in 11th year, is organised by Tendring council to highlight hard working residents supporting their community.

Caring - Alan and Vida Dingwall were nominated by Tendring councillor Jayne Chapman (Image: Matt Mallett)

Peter Harris, Tendring Council Chairman, said the 22 recipients of awards this year were all very worthy of their accolades.

He said: “Each and every winner totally deserves this recognition, which is but a small thank you for a lot of hard work in our community – often a life-time of dedication to the place in which they live.

Diligent - Beverly Sencier received her award from councillor Mary Newton (Image: Matt Mallett)

“They all make a very real difference to people’s lives, from cleaning litter from our streets to organising events which tackle loneliness and isolation, and is people like these which make me so proud and humble to have the privilege of representing Tendring.

“I was honoured to meet the Pride of Tendring winners, and I hope that everyone is inspired, as I have been, to follow the fine example they set us all.”

Generous - Councillors Mark and Gemma Stephenson presented the CVS Tendring dementia café volunteers with their award. (Image: Matt Mallett)

For the awards, councillors put forward nominations from a wide variety of groups, organisations and individuals throughout Tendring, all of whom were very deserving.

Mr Harris added: “The Pride of Tendring Awards is a small way of giving some thanks to those who donate their time and energy for us all, without seeking reward or recognition for what they do.

Distinguished - Janet Brown received her award from councillor Alan Coley (Image: Matt Mallett)

“It was great to meet them all and congratulate them at the awards event.”

The master of ceremonies for the evening was Essex County councillor Alan Goggin.

Patriotic - Michelle Thorne and Jimmy Jukes with council chairman Peter Harris (Image: Matt Mallett)

Mr Harris’ chosen charities this year are the RNLI and veterans’ group.

Sponsors of the event were Beewise Security, Things to do in.co.uk, Peter James Motor Group, Crash Care Centre Hitchin Ltd, Seconds Out Gym, and the Clacton Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club.