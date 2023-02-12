Officers were called to Sainsburys on Torrington Drive, Loughton, shortly before 9pm on January 18, following reports of a member of staff being assaulted.

The suspect had attempted to steal items from the store. When confronted he threatened and assaulted the member of staff with a screwdriver.

The victim sustained minor injuries to their hand. The suspect left the store and it's believed they travelled towards Debden station.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We are appealing for the public's help to identify this man in connection with an ongoing investigation into an assault and attempted theft in Loughton.

"We are appealing to anyone who may recognise this man, who we want to speak with in connection with this investigation.

"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

"Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

"Alternatively you can call us on 101. If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

"Please quote incident 1253 of 18 January when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible."