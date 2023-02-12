Mid and South Essex Trust, which runs Basildon, Southend and Broomfield Hospitals, was caring for 102 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 8 was up from 73 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 12 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 116.

Across England there were 6,382 people in hospital with Covid as of February 8, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 18 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 36 per cent.

The figures also show that 73 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust in the week to February 6. This was up from 45 in the previous seven days.