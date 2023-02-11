Two lanes are blocked of the motorway northbound near Harlow after the crash with at least two vehicles.

Images from the scene show two cars have crashed with police shutting the road.

A spokesman for National Highways: East said: "The M11 northbound between junction 5 for Loughton and junction 6 for the M25, lanes 1 and 2 of 3, are closed due to a crash.

"There is currently approximately three miles of congestion on approach, causing delays of 35 minutes above usual journey times."