A swan and pigeon died after being shot in Essex attacks, with the birds being taken to South Essex Wildlife Hospital.
The swan died after being shot with a catapult and suffered "a serious head trauma."
The charity hospital posted on Facebook about the incidents.
A spokesman said: "Another report of a dreadful wildlife crime. A swan killed with a catapult has understandably upset local residents.
"We are assisting the police with their enquiries. Tom examined and xrayed the deceased bird that had sustained a serious head trauma which sadly was not survivable.
"Second wildlife crime of the day. A wood pigeon that was shot locally to us was taken into a vets who have removed the pellet. We were going to sutre the wound but noticed its left leg was not moving normally. Sadly the bird has a bad fracture of the femur.
"If you took the bird into medivet please can you contact us on 01375 893893 asap please."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel