The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 910 people had died in the area by January 26 – up from 904 on the week before.

They were among 20,952 deaths recorded across the East of England.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before February 9 – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 181,434 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 26.