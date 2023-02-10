PARENTS and carers have been encouraged to attend a workshop providing advice on children transitioning to secondary school.
Families in Focus Essex will host the online workshop for parents with neurodiverse children.
The workshop will cover planning ahead when visiting schools, requesting reasonable adjustments, social and emotional regulation and more.
Booking is essential for the workshop and can be done by calling 01245 353 575 or emailing helpline@fifessex.org.uk with contact details including your name and postcode.
The workshop will take place on Thursday, February 23, from 7pm to 9pm.
