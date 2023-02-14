A survey by internet service provider Lit Fibre shows 29 per cent of residents are frustrated by their current internet connection several times a week and 84 per cent want to switch.

As part of its investment into Essex, Lit Fibre asked communities for their opinions on existing internet services available in the area and whether they understood the benefits that full-fibre broadband will offer to homes across the county.

Stephen Andrews, community manager at Lit Fibre and Clacton resident, said: “We are delighted to be working closely with community groups and events across Essex to educate residents on full-fibre internet and why it’s not only faster but cheaper and more reliable than existing services.

“Our team are on the ground in Clacton and surrounding areas to show the difference that Lit Fibre can make by connecting these towns.”

Lit Fibre has taken residents’ feedback into its plans with partnerships including sponsoring FC Clacton with works to revamp the grounds.

The internet service provider is looking to support more charities, social causes and community projects that could benefit from full fibre connectivity.

For more information email stephen.andrews@litfibre.com.