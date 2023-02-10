The Essex pensioner, 71, was contacted via text by scammers posing as her daughter, claiming she had been robbed and was in desperate need of help.

The scammers were using the “Hi Mum” con, which has grown in popularity among crooks in recent years and see fraudsters claim to be a relative unable to access their phone, or bank, and in urgent need of money.

Action Fraud has also issued advice to potential victims, urging them to “be mindful” of texts received out of the blue.

Vicky Wright from Basildon, wants others to be vigilant after her mum was targeted.

She said: “She was in quite a state and was concerned. She came to my house and I didn’t know what she was talking about.

“She is now frightened about having money in her bank account and doesn’t want to have money in there.

“I think she feels a bit foolish and I am feeling foolish. She’s a pensioner and needs every penny she can get.

“I don’t think these people care about that and they were texting her for about half an hour.

“I want to make people vigilant and aware. I don’t want anyone else to be caught out like this.”

The scammers insisted the pensioner must send over £500 as her daughter was involved in the robbery and also told the woman her daughter was at the police station.

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Mullish, from the City of London Police, said: “Always be mindful of messages you receive out of the blue from phone numbers that you do not recognise, even if it is purporting to be from a loved one or friend.

"If you receive a message requesting money, do not send any funds until you have had the opportunity to speak to the person directly and confirm their identity.

“We would always advise people to follow the Take Five to Stop Fraud advice: stop – aking a moment to stop and think before parting with your money or information could keep you safe.

"Challenge – Could it be fake? It’s ok to reject, refuse or ignore any requests. Only criminals will try to rush or panic you.

"Protect – Contact your bank immediately if you think you’ve fallen for a scam and report it to Action Fraud. at actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040.”

