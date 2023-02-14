Rob Keenan, founder of Clacton's Save a Life Ditch the Knife, installed the kit in the newly opened Silver Sand Lounge in Orwell Road.

The kit can be used by the public to help those who have been hurt, including victims of knife crime.

Rob said: “It is a real feather in our cap as it is our first kit out in Clacton.

“The kit is not only for knife crime. It can be used following car accidents, head injuries and more.

"It is well stocked to deal with several situations.”

Rob’s goal is to raise funds and get more bleed kits installed in the area, including a kit in the town centre that is easily accessible.

All bleed kits are registered with the NHS ambulance service and require a combination number to be used.

Save a Life Ditch the Knife is set to meet with Jaywick residents for training sessions on knife sweeps.

It will also hand out Easter eggs and Christmas food parcels this year.

For more information on the group email savealifeditchtheknife@gmail.com.