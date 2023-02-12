You might not think of exploring what is on your doorstep very often but our county has lots to offer.

From anniversaries to fantastic attractions there is plenty to enjoy across 2023.

Visit Essex has compiled a list of must see recommendations.

Mark Durham, Chairman of Visit Essex and Essex County councillor, said: “Essex has so many top attractions such as Colchester Zoo and Southend’s Adventure Island, but is also home to historic castles, which are widening their tourism offer with new retreats and events in 2023.

“There’s always something new to see and do in Essex and we look forward to welcoming everyone to our amazing county.”

Stunning - The Naze Tower in Walton offers great viewing. (Image: Visit Essex)

Here are some of the best bits coming to Essex this year:

Plant and gardening expert Beth Chatto would have turned 100 years old in 2023 and her garden in Elmstead Market is a beautiful place to visit.

Hedingham Castle has opened a new royal chamber and the retreat offers a four poster bed and regal interiors within its walls.

The 1648 Siege of Colchester is set to be re-enacted in Castle Park putting Roundheads against Cavaliers in the English Civil War this summer.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Colchester Zoo and it will be hosting a special birthday party in June amongst other celebrations throughout the year in its ‘Zoobilee’.

Southend has unveiled its new £1 million city wheel in Adventure Island. A spokesman for Visit Essex said: “With unparalleled views across the city, beach and sea, the big wheel is a great opportunity to see the new city of Southend in a different way.”

Layer Marney Tower will mark 500 years since the death of the first Lord Marney by hosting events throughout the year.

Several events will take place along the 350-mile Essex coastline including Clacton Airshow’s landmark 30th edition.