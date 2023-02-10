Figures from the Home Office show there were 168,945 crimes reported to Essex Police in the year to September 2022.

Almost 11,000 of these – 6.5 per cent – led to a charge or summons, down from 7.6 per cent in the year to September 2021.

Chief executive of charity Victim Support, Diana Fawcett said the percentage of cases seeing justice have “plummeted to an abysmal new low”.

Force - Essex Police (Image: PA/PA Photos)

An Essex Police spokesman said its investigations are “thorough” but ultimately the decision to charge lies with the Crown Prosecution Service.

Of the broader types of crime, possession of weapons offences had the highest prosecution rate in Essex, with 31.5 per cent of crimes leading to a charge or summons.

Meanwhile theft offences had the lowest, at just 4.6 per cent.

Across England and Wales, sexual offences have been in the spotlight due to low prosecution rates and a surge in the number of offences recorded.

In Essex, the charge rate for all sexual offences has fallen from 6.8 per cent in the year to September 2021 to 5.6 per cent last year.

Ms Fawcett said: “This huge rise in recorded sexual offences comes as the percentage of cases seeing justice has plummeted to an abysmal new low.

Prosecution - the Crown Prosecution Service (Image: PA)

“Charges for rape and sexual offences have been falling sharply for the past six years – the system is in crisis.”

The rate of prosecutions has generally declined over the years nationally and is now less than half the percentage in the year to September 2015.

The CPS says it follows a two stage legal test to decide whether to proceed with a prosecution.

Once it has received a file containing evidence gathered by the police, a CPS lawyer will then review all the information and decided whether a prosecution can be brought.

The first stage of the test sees the prosecutor ask if there is enough evidence against the suspect to provide a realistic prospect of conviction.

If passed, the second stage of the legal test involves the prosecutor again reviewing the evidence and asking if it is in the public interest to continue.

Prosecutor - Max Hill, director of public prosecutions (Image: PA)

The Essex Police spokesman shared what happens at the force’s end of proceedings.

“Whenever an incident is reported to us, we consider the investigative opportunities available to us including accounts from witnesses, forensics, CCTV footage, phone data etc,” he said.

“Our investigations are thorough and we collate evidence associated to that incident which is then submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service for its review.”

The Home Office figures prompted minister for Policing, Crime and Fire Chris Philp to point to reductions in a number of different types of crime, such as burglaries, serious violence and murder.

But he said "there is much more to do" to protect women and girls.

He added: “With huge efforts under way across the criminal justice system, we are now starting to see signs of improvement in the number of charges and prosecutions.”