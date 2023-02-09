Tendring Council has submitted plans to extend the Burrs Road Cemetery to about eight acres of land to the north of the site.

The land, which is designed as a local wildlife site and borders Pickers Ditch, has already been included for cemetery use as part of the council’s local plan.

A report said it had taken significant time for matters concerning flooding, drainage and ecology to be resolved.

A decision will be made by the council's planning committee on Thursday, February 16.