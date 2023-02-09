PLANS for the extension of a cemetery in Clacton will go before councillors next week.
Tendring Council has submitted plans to extend the Burrs Road Cemetery to about eight acres of land to the north of the site.
The land, which is designed as a local wildlife site and borders Pickers Ditch, has already been included for cemetery use as part of the council’s local plan.
A report said it had taken significant time for matters concerning flooding, drainage and ecology to be resolved.
A decision will be made by the council's planning committee on Thursday, February 16.
