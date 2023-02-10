Tendring Council’s airshow organising team is planning options with its flight director partners TSA Consulting to make the landmark an extra-special event on August 24 and 25.

Flight organisations such as the RAF are currently assessing its bids for flight displays.

Alex Porter, cabinet member for leisure and tourism, urged people to put the date of the 30th Clacton Airshow in their diaries now.

“Hitting its 30th event is no small feat, especially when you consider the fate of many other air shows in our region, and we will certainly be looking to mark the occasion appropriately,” he said.

“We know these are difficult financial times – and the decision to continue with this year’s event was not a straight-forward one – but we understand the importance of this event to local businesses, to visitors, and the pride it brings to the local community.

“However, now more than ever it is vital that people support the Clacton Airshow through buying a programme, donating via our collection buckets or online now, or even volunteering at the event.

“We will announce the flight displays nearer the time; we plan to do something fitting and we’d encourage people to make their holiday plans around the airshow.”

The 29th Clacton Airshow last year saw one of the event’s busiest-ever days on day two.

The flight display included the RAF Red Arrows, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and a twilight display on the first evening.

Drone footage taken during the show has been revealed this week on the Essex Sunshine Coast and the Clacton Airshow website.

The council worked with the flight director team to fly the drone shortly before the Red Arrows took to the Clacton skies.

It is thought to be the first time a drone has been flown at the airshow, which has strictly controlled airspace for safety reasons.

Mr Porter added: “As this new drone footage shows, the Clacton Airshow is extremely popular.

“It is a fun event for all the family and also a real boost for local businesses and a big advert for the Essex Sunshine Coast.”