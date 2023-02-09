In its first-ever UK tour the company, coming all the way from Dnipro, Ukraine, is coming to Clacton on Sunday, March 26.

As well as an impressive cast, the production will be accompanied by a live orchestra of more than 30 musicians.

Producer Alexej Ignatow, of Amande Concerts, said: “We are really excited to be presenting this opera company to UK audiences in these difficult times.

“The journey has been extremely challenging, but I am glad we have overcome the many extraordinary obstacles and have now received all the necessary visas and clearances for the Ukrainian artists.

“The cast has been rehearsing vigorously over the last five weeks, and will continue to do so until the very moment when they will be leaving for the UK.”

Set in Japan at the turn of the last century, no opera can match the tragedy and sorrow of the doomed love affair between an American naval officer and his young Japanese bride, whose self-sacrifice and defiance of her family leads to tragedy.

Though infinitely sad, the compelling tale of Madama Butterfly remained Puccini’s favourite opera, and it has been popular with opera-goers for over a century.

This opera will be sung in original language with English surtitles.

Alex Porter, Cabinet Member for Leisure and Tourism at Tendring Council – which runs the Princes Theatre – said he was looking forward to welcoming the Ukrainian National Opera to Clacton.

“With everything that is going on in Ukraine at the moment it is an absolute credit to this company that they are able to stage what promises to be a fantastic show for audiences here in the UK,” he said.

“Whether you’re an opera fan, or new to the genre, the sound of a live orchestra accompanying new settings and vibrant costumes mean this is a performance not to be missed.”

Tickets (£30/£28 concessions plus booking fees) are available from the Box Office at princestheatre.co.uk or by calling 01255 686633.