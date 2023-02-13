Robert Wallace’s new novel The Betrayal of Jacqueline Flower can now be bought from Caxton Books in Connaught Avenue, Frinton.

The novel is described as a psychological crime thriller with an intricate and twisting storyline by its publisher TradShack.

Mysterious - The front cover of Robert Wallace's new novel (Image: Robert Wallace)

A spokesman for TradShack said: “Jacqueline Flower believes she has it all, a devoted husband, country mansion and all the trappings of wealth and privilege.

“Except now she must play a deadly game to save it all.

“She’ll have to defeat the sinister forces determined to kill her and break a few rules to survive.”

The story is set in East Anglia and Amsterdam and the plot is pacy and unpredictable.

In Stock - Robert's book in the Caxton store. (Image: Caxton Books)

Robert and his family have lived in Frinton for more than 30 years and love the town.

Robert’s first novel entitled One Single Ticket was also stocked by Caxton Books when it was released in 2019.

He said: “I would like to thank Judith and the team for their support and continued enthusiasm for my work.”