Adnams, which is based in Southwold, Suffolk, is expected open its doors in Connaught Avenue in the Spring.

Temporary signage has been put up while works take place at the site.

Nick Attfield, director of properties, retail and experiences, said: “We are excited to be part of the community.

“We are a proudly independent business based in Southwold on the Suffolk coast, not far away, where we make our award-winning beers and spirits - Ghost Ship 4.5 per cent and Copper House Gin plus many more to suit all tastes.

“We are also a Harpers Top 50 Independent Wine Merchant and will have a great choice of wines and our incredibly knowledgeable and passionate team will do all they can to help.” The firm has been running 151 years and is a brewer, distiller, wine merchant, retailer, publican and hotelier.

It currently has 13 shops in the East of England, including in Southwold, Woodbridge, Holkham, Holt, Norwich's Westlegate, Unthank Road in Norwich, Aldeburgh, Stamford, Saffron Walden, Harleston, Bury St Edmunds, Hadleigh and Bishop’s Stortford.

The property in Frinton was previously Lloyds Bank until the branch was shut in 2018, following which the building was sold at auction.