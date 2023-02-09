There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

Poppy

Gender - Female

Age - Six years old (approx.)

Breed - Collie crossbreed

Colour - White with black spots

Poppy came into the care of the RSPCA as an unclaimed stray, so there is no previous history on her.

However, she is a bright and energetic dog who loves to play and go on walks. She is not keen on noisy things going past her so quiet walking areas are recommended.

Poppy could potentially live with another dog pending introductions. She can live with children over the age of 12 but no cats as she is not cat tested.

Nutmeg and Hughy

Gender - Female (Nutmeg) and Male (Hughy)

Age - Five months old (Nutmeg) and Adult (Hughy)

Breed - Netherland Dwarf (Nutmeg) and Polish (Hughy)

Colour - Brown (Nutmeg) and White (Hughy)

Nutmeg and Hughy are looking for a home together since meeting and becoming close friends at Danaher Animal Home.

Hughy arrived first after his previous owner was no longer able to care for him, whilst Nutmeg had been abandoned and left to fend for herself.

Both were a little nervous at first but soon came to grow into themselves and they eventually found each other.

Tigger

Gender - Male

Age - 13 years old (approx.)

Breed - Domestic shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Ginger and white

Tigger is a cat who came into the care of the RSPCA after his previous owner was taken into care.

This meant Tigger was left on his own for a long period of time and as a result he became rather withdrawn and frightened.

Since coming into the RSPCA he has become more "trusting and affectionate" so they are confident he will thrive in a loving home.

Tigger will need owners who are willing to take the time to build trust with him by showing him lots of love whilst also giving him space.

Tara

Gender - Female

Age - Five years old

Breed - Domestic shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black

Tara was sadly left on her own for an extended period of time after her owner was taken into care and this period of loneliness has made her wary of humans.

She will need a very knowledgeable and understanding owner who is up for the challenge of restoring her trust.

Tara would prefer to be the only cat in the home, as well as having an adult-only household.

RSPCA says many animals are being abandoned in Essex

Last year the RSPCA shared that there were 850 reports of abandoned animals in Essex in 2021.

From January to July in 2022, 750 reports had already been made which was a 51 per cent increase from the same timeframe in 2021.

The charity fears the huge rise in pet ownership, which skyrocketed during the pandemic, coupled with the cost of living crisis, has put a strain on people's finances.

Dermot Murphy, chief inspectorate officer at the RSPCA, said: “The idea of putting your cat in a carrier and taking them to a secluded spot in the woods before walking away is absolutely unthinkable and heart-breaking to most pet owners.

“Sadly we are seeing animals callously abandoned like this every single day.”