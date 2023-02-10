A CHURCH is set to host a screening on its history after the original event was postponed due to roadworks.

St Osyth Church will welcome historian Mark Roberts to provide insight into how the church was developed from its Norman conception to the present.

The last screening had to be postponed as ongoing roadworks at The Crossroads meant it couldn’t go forward.

Residents can watch this film for free and refreshments will be served afterward.

The screening will take place on Friday, February 24, at 7pm.