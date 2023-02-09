Essex Highways has encouraged landowners to carry out this work as it ensures roads and pathways are kept clear making areas easier to use for pedestrians and motorists.

Landowners are responsible for maintaining these natural features on their land, even if they are close or next to a road or pavement.

Lee Scott, Essex County Councillor responsible for highways maintenance and sustainable transport, said: “We will do our bit to ensure that the vegetation and ditches located on our land are maintained.

“However, we are unable to maintain anything located on private land. This is where we will need the help of landowners.

“Please look after the area outside your home by keeping any overhanging vegetation and ditches clear and encourage your neighbours to do the same.”

Additionally, Essex Highways will resume grass cutting and weed spraying services to prevent overgrown vegetation from blocking the highway and causing flooding.

Completing this work before the spring also ensures nesting birds are not disturbed and helps prevent flooding in wet conditions, as well as improving visibility and usability of the network for residents.