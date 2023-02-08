Leanne Knapp, 39, was heard discussing drugs alongside Matthew Rose in Clacton town centre on April 14, 2021.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard the pair were supplied with two bags of heroin, before venturing to a nearby house to take the drugs.

In a bathroom of the property, Knapp prepared the heroin for Mr Rose to smoke from a pipe.

Sentencing judge Recorder Nicholas Bacon KC said: “Having passed it to him, he took a small amount from the pipe and then fell and ended up in the bath, where tragically his life came to an end.”

The court was told how Mr Rose had an “adverse reaction” to the drugs, losing consciousness and turning blue.

An ambulance was called and Knapp fled the scene, but was later arrested and told police she had tried to save Mr Rose.

Richard Scott, prosecuting, said: “She stated she tried to give aid and she also tried to give first aid by administering an injection pen, but its contents spilled and the dosage was therefore insufficient to bring Mr Rose back round.

“So, ultimately, she fled the scene.”

Knapp, of no fixed address, Clacton, later admitted supplying a Class A drug to another.

Ian Cain, mitigating, said the pair had made a “joint decision” to buy and take the drugs, with Knapp “counting her lucky stars” she hadn’t taken the heroin herself.

“This is an incident which has affected her very deeply,” he said.

“Not only as a result of the severe remorse and sorrow she has for the death of a very close friend, but she herself appreciates she was directly in harm's way.

“Sadly the defendant had no idea what was contained in the substance she purchased, believing it to be heroin, as to whether it had been cut with any agents particularly dangerously.

“All she had simply done in this case was prepare the drugs to be consumed by both herself and Mr Rose.”

The court heard Knapp is homeless and unemployed, sofa surfing in the area and staying with friends.

The judge was told she had suffered an "incredibly traumatic" childhood.

But Mr Cain said she had been fully cooperative with the police, adding a probation report showed she “wants to end her reliance on drugs”.

Mr Bacon said: “This is a tragic case, depicting vividly the immediate concerns the public has and the courts have about the use of drugs of this kind, where a close companion of yours has died following the consumption of the heroin which you accept you supplied to him.”

But he said there is a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation and strong personal mitigation”.

“I’m not only convinced immediate custody would create significant harm to others, but for the two reasons I’ve given I am minded to suspend the sentence to reflect the overall factors," he said.

“I’m particularly persuaded by your desire to rid yourself of drugs.”

Knapp was sentenced to eight months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement attached.

She must also complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

