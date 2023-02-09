Essex Pedal Power in Harwich and Dovercourt will allow eligible residents in specific postcode areas, including Parkeston and Bathside Bay to apply for a free quality bike.

The scheme will distribute more than 600 children’s and adult bikes in phases between 2023 and 2025.

A spokesman for the programme said: “Free training will also be provided to learn how to ride a bike, gain confidence when cycling on roads, and bike maintenance.

“The Essex Pedal Power Harwich and Dovercourt project will create new opportunities including bike ride leaders, bike mechanics, and new community cycling groups.”

Essex Pedal Power originally launched in Clacton and Jaywick in June 2021 and hundreds of bikes have been distributed as a result.

The programme will also be launching in Colchester with the aspiration of additional areas across the county in the future.

Essex Pedal Power in Harwich and Dovercourt is a partnership of several organisations including Tendring Council and CVS Tendring.

For more information and to register your interest visit bit.ly/3jHcUWG.