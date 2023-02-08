The GMB union said its members of the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust said yes to the move.

86 per cent of those that took part in a ballot, voted yes to strike.

This is the first time the East of England Ambulance Service staff have voted to strike in the most recent round of industrial action.

Back in December, the union failed to win a ballot among East of England Ambulance Service staff.

At this current time there is no date set for the strike action.

Paramedics, Emergency Medical Technicians, call handlers and other staff are now set to walk out in the region.

The service is the only ambulance service not to have been on strike so far during this dispute – that will now change after GMB members voted by an 86 per cent majority for industrial action.

Workers across the ambulance service voted to strike over the Government’s imposed 4 per cent pay award and are furious over the Government’s apparent attempts to ‘smear’ them over life and limb cover on strike days.

Ashley Forster, GMB East of England Organiser, said: "Our members in the East of England Ambulance Trust were hit hard by the pandemic – they've consistently put the public before themselves, but they’ve had enough.

“This vote in favour of industrial action is a direct response to the disrespect this Government has shown them on pay. The pandemic plus the cost-of-living crisis means they have no choice.

“Wales and Scotland have received revised improved pay offers from their devolved Governments and we want Steve Barclay to come back to the table to offer our members something that will ease this cost-of-living crisis and help retain highly skilled staff leaving the service with burnout.

“Life and limb cover will be negotiated with the the Union and EEAS Trust management and strike days will be decided with the ambulance rep committee over the coming days.

“East of England was the only ambulance trust in the country not to have been on strike – that will now change.

“Ministers in England don't seem to want to listen, leaving NHS workers and the English public being treated like second class citizens.

"It's simple - talk pay now and make a decent offer for this year. Our members and the public are waiting."

The East of England Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.