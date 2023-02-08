Clacton County High School, in Walton Road, Clacton, was shut yesterday after serious safety concerns were raised.

Parents and carers were informed of a gas leak at the Sigma Trust site by school bosses yesterday morning.

Engineers were immediately parachuted in and are understood to be continuing necessary works today to solve the issue.

READ MORE: 'Safety is always paramount' - Gas leak forces secondary school to close

Staff and students have again been told to stay away from the school, with online lessons replacing face-to-face classes.

A spokesman for Clacton County High School said: “The school will remain closed today due to a gas leak.

“Our telephone lines are also closed today, due to the closure of the main school building during the necessary works.

“Please email admin@cchs.school when contacting the school today.

“Live online lessons, via Google Classroom, for all students will commence at 9.05am and follow the normal Wednesday timetable.

“The drama trip, to see DNA at the Wolsey Theatre, will go ahead as planned.

“Students on this trip need to enter the school via the Leisure Centre Car Park and register in the new Sports Hall at 10.10am.

“Students should attend in full school uniform.

“Sigma Sixth remains open and all lessons there continue as normal.

“We again apologise this inconvenience but the safety of students and staff is always paramount.”