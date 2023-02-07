Clacton RNLI was launched at about 1am on Tuesday after it was reported that a person was in trouble near Clacton Pier.

A spokesman said: "The volunteer crew launched their D-Class inshore lifeboat into the pitch dark of night with calm and clear conditions, and headed to the reported location, Clacton Pier.

"It had been reported that a person was in the water, so the crew immediately conducted a search around the perimeter using their spotlights and night vision goggles, but nothing untoward was noted.

"Shortly after the crew were stood down by the UK Coastguard."

The lifeboat returned to the station where the lifeboat was recovered, cleaned, refuelled and ready for service by 2am.